Malaysia out to end seven-year itch against Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — National coach Tan Cheng Hoe knows that statistics don’t lie and that’s why he has called on his men to up their game against Myanmar in tomorrow’s final Group A match of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup championship.

Malaysia have failed to beat ‘The White Angels’ in their last four meetings, having drawn two and lost two, including the 0-1 setback in the group stage of the 2016 edition of this competition.

The last time Malaysia beat Myanmar was in 2011 — winning 2-0 in an international friendly.

But there’s nothing friendly about tomorrow’s clash at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil though as Harimau Malaya need all three points to seal a semi-final spot in the championship and end their seven-year winless run against Myanmar.

Malaysia now have six points and are third in the group behind Myanmar and Vietnam, who both have seven points each.

If there’s one thing Cheng Hoe is counting on this time though is their home ground advantage.

“I’m sure playing at home can be a good motivation for us and, as a coach, I want my players to be fully focused during the match as any lapse in concentration will be fatal for us,” Cheng Hoe said at the pre-match press conference at the stadium here today.

“It will be a very important match and we have to respect our opponents because Myanmar are playing well it won’t be an easy game.”

Cheng Hoe has also drilled into his players to not repeat the mistakes made in their previous outing against Vietnam, which they lost 0-2 despite dominating the game.

“We may have lost to Vietnam, but we have to stick to our philosophy and believe in the way we are playing. Myanmar will have the strategy to play on the counter, so we have to be very careful when we attack,” he said.

A win over Myanmar should ensure Malaysia, who beat Cambodia and Laos in their other group matches earlier, a place in the semi-finals as Group A runners-up behind Vietnam, who are favourites to claim all three points when they take on Cambodia in Hanoi tomorrow. — Bernama