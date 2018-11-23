Anti-ICERD protest will continue until issue solved in Parliament, say Johor Umno and PAS Youth (VIDEO)

Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (2nd left) and Johor PAS Youth chief Juwahir Amin (3rd left) at the ICERD protest outside the Kulai district police headquarters in Bandar Indahpura in Kulai November 23, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, Nov 23 — Johor’s Umno and PAS Youth wings say they will continue to protest against the United Nations’ International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in spite of the government’s decision today not to ratify it.

“We will not rest until the matter becomes official and is brought up in Parliament,” said Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, adding that they supported the joint rally organised by Umno and PAS against ICERD at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on December 8.

Mohd Hairi and Johor PAS Youth chief Juwahir Amin led more than 50 protesters on a demonstration in front of the Kulai district police headquarters in Bandar Indahpura here today at 2pm.

They had also lodged police reports against Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy over a video clip in which he allegedly made disparaging remarks on Malaysia’s supposed abuse of human rights involving the Indian community.

Juwahir maintained his support for the protest which the parties deemed to be detrimental to the Muslim way of life as well as a blow to bumiputra rights and the monarchy.

“Despite the Pakatan Harapan government giving the assurance (that it will not ratify ICERD), we in PAS are not convinced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement on the matter.

“We will continue with our protest as the basis of our struggle is against Waytha Moorthy which we view as the main cause of the government’s earlier decision to ratify ICERD,” Juwahir told Malay Mail when contacted.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed that the Kulai district police has received three reports by the parties.

Mohd Khalil advised anti-ICERD protestors who wish to lodge police reports to do so within the confines of the country’s law.

“At the same time, police require that all anti-ICERD followers adhere to the law and maintain order when protesting,” he told Malay Mail.