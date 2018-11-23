Selangor to create registry for home-based babysitters

Selangor Mentri Besar Selangor, Tuan Amirudin Shari speaks to the media after presenting the 2019 Selangor Budget in SUK Selangor, November 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — The Selangor state government has introduced an initiative to register home-based babysitters, following recent cases of children being abused by babysitters.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the programme, called ‘I-Asuh’, will begin next year with the cooperation of the state Social Welfare Department.

“Recently, Malaysians were shocked with several deaths of children that involved babysitters.

“The state government will take up the initiative to have home-based babysitters be registered in ‘I-Asuh’, where the information collected can benefit working parents who need such services,” he told the Selangor state legislative assembly, here, today.

Announced in the Selangor 2019 budget, Amirudin said the ‘I-Asuh’ programme will be under the RM1 million allocation for the purpose of building the family institution, which also includes another two programmes — ‘Work From Home’ and ‘Shadow Teachers’.

He said to address the issues involving home-based babysitters, the state government has also implemented child development programmes, namely the Children’s Development Incentive Course (KIPK), which involves caregivers and daycare centres operating from home.