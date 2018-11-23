MB announces smaller Selangor budget for 2019

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari (centre) poses with a copy of the 2019 Selangor Budget at the Selangor State Secretariat building November 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has announced today a budget of RM2.56 billion for Selangor next year, which is around 18 per cent less than the 2018 budget of RM3.12 billion.

Out of the allocation, RM1.28 billion or 50 per cent of the total will be allocated for operating expenditure while the remaining half of the budget will be channelled for development, which has been reduced by 3.2 per cent compared to last year.

The state secretariat and the mentri besar’s office will take the bulk of the expenditure budget with an allocation of RM858.23 million, which is almost 30 per cent less than the previous year.

In his maiden state Budget speech, Amirudin said that the Selangor government has been the biggest contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for almost a decade, at over 20 per cent.

“This shows that the Selangor government has a stable financial capability through strengthening the administrative aspects that produces efficient services and effective policies,” he said, addressing the Selangor state legislative assembly here.

In 2017, the Sungai Tua state assemblyman said the Selangor state had contributed 23 per cent to the GDP as compared to 22.7 per cent in the previous year, which he said will continue to increase in 2018.

On the state government’s financial performance, Amirudin said the state reserves stand at RM2.34 billion as of November 15, which is RM503.12 million less than end of last year.

“This is in line with the budget planning that was approved for the prosperity of the economy and wellbeing of the people,” he said.