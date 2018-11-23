First look at ‘The Lion King’ remake (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Lion King’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Walt Disney Pictures has released a teaser trailer for the remake of 1994 animated classic The Lion King.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film will see James Earl Jones reprise his role as the voice of Mufasa along with Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Also lending their voice talents are Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumba, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala, Eric André as Azizi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lions rule the African savanna in The Lion King, which welcomes Donald Glover (Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as future king Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter (Dreamgirls, Lemonade visual album) as Simba’s friend-turned-love interest Nala, and James Earl Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Field of Dreams) as Simba’s wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney’s 1994 animated classic. Chiwetel Ejiofor (Twelve Years a Slave, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange) was called on to portray Simba’s villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard (Juanita, Marvel’s Luke Cage) portrays Simba’s no-nonsense mother, Sarabi. JD McCrary (OWN’s Tyler Perry’s The Paynes, Apple’s Vital Signs) fills the shoes of Young Simba, a confident cub who can’t wait to be king, and Shahadi Wright Joseph (NBC’s Hairspray Live, Broadway’s The Lion King) brings tough cub Young Nala to life.”

The Lion King is set for release on July 19, 2019.