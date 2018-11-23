Man shot dead in Penang after threatening cop with knife

T. Shanmugasundram lies dead on Jalan Ria outside Komtar after getting shot in the head November 23, 2018.

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — Police shot dead a 41-year-old man who pulled a knife on him during an altercation at the iconic Komtar building here today.

Policeman Mohamad Hafizi Mohamad Akhir fired a shot at T. Shanmugasundram, killing the latter instantly, after he brandished a seven-inch knife.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said the incident happened a 3.10pm on the ground floor of Komtar, which also houses the state government offices.

“The victim was involved in a quarrel with another man when our officer tried to break them up,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Hafizi had received a call to mediate a fight between two men taking place on the building fronting Jalan Ria, one of which was Shanmugasundram.

“Our officer warned the man to put away the knife but he refused to listen and attacked our officer so he fired the shot in self-defence,” Che Zaimani added.

Shanmugasundram was shot in the head and died instantly.

Che Zaimani said Shanmugasundram had 15 criminal records, six involving drugs and nine criminal cases. He had also been convicted of theft, burglary and causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.