Muslim lawyers thank Putrajaya over ICERD refusal, calls for calm

Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya court October 18, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association (PPMM) has expressed its relief and gratitude to Putrajaya today for backtracking on its earlier pledge to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Its president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar also called for calm, after mass protests by Malay-Muslim groups nationwide and police investigation into racially-charged rhetorics.

“We feel very relieved with the announcement,” he told Malay Mail.

He said Muslim groups were alarmed over the decision, claiming the Convention would affect Bumiputera privileges.

“So I would consider that since a very firm decision has been taken by the government, the matter should put a stop to the grouses raised,” he added.

Zainul said that Muslim NGOs were confused with the different position given by the Cabinet.

Amid mass protests across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office had announced today that the government will not ratify ICERD.

Malaysia is one of 14 countries in the world that has not signed or ratified the ICERD, including Brunei, Myanmar and North Korea.