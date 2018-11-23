Linggi/Rembau-Lubuk Cina road opened to all vehicles

SEREMBAN, Nov 23 — The main road at the Linggi/Rembau junction to Lubuk Cina which was closed due to floods yesterday has been re-opened to all vehicles from 10.30am today.

Speaking to Bernama today, Rembau District Police Chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said the road condition was safe and not affected by the flood.

He also denied that the walls of the Sungai Linggi water treatment plant had collapsed, causing the flood, as spread on social media, but said the rise in water level in the Sungai Linggi caused the river water to spill over onto the road.

Meanwhile, Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) said in a statement the Sungai Linggi water treatment plant had to be closed due to heavy rains yesterday, resulting in water disruption in several areas in Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau.

SAINS will send lorry tankers carrying water supply to the areas affected by the disruptions.

“Consumers who need assistance can contact us at toll-free number 1-800-88-6982,” the statement said. — Bernama