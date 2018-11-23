Top industry leaders prefer graduates from Taylor’s University

Graduates from Taylor’s University are most sought after by employers. — Pictures courtesy of Taylor's University

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Today, parents are concerned about the employability factor in their child’s higher education degree — a far cry from when they were considering their own tertiary choices to better their standing within society.

Many questions run through their mind like, “How soon will my child get a job after graduation?”, “Will their degree and industry be favourable among reputable employers?”

It was discovered that graduates from Taylor’s University are most sought after by employers from a leading publication of university rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds, or more commonly known as QS.

The latest 2019 QS Graduate Employability Rankings shows that Taylor’s University attained the fourth highest university in the world, when it comes to graduate employability rate with a scoring of 99.7 out of 100. You can check out the list here under “Rankings Indicator.”

“This achievement is testament to the strong relationship that Taylor’s has nurtured with employers, allowing us to craft a curriculum that gives our students the skills and knowledge they will need for their respective careers,” said Professor Michael Driscoll, Vice Chancellor and President at Taylor’s University.

Professor Driscoll went on to mention that Taylor’s University also ranked 216th when it comes to Employer Reputation under the 2019 QS World University Rankings, also falling within the top 1 per cent of tertiary institutions favoured by employers.

Being in the education sector for almost 50 years with over 100,000 alumnus and a long list of foundation, diploma, degree, post-graduate, and professional programmes, Taylor’s has definitely worked hard to reach this rank and it looks like the institution will not stop paving its way higher.

As part of the university’s strategic plan, Professor Driscoll shares Taylor’s aim to appoint 100 successful research active academics, who will engage in research opportunities both locally and internationally. He said that research and enterprise efforts are important pillars that support the university’s ambitions towards balanced excellence.

Some of the courses that Taylor’s University offers today include Law, Communication, Tourism & Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Psychology, Business, Design, Medicine, Pharmacy, Biosciences, Architecture, Computer Science, Engineering, and Quantity Surveying.

