Kante signs new five-year deal with Chelsea

France’s N’Golo Kante is seen before training for the Uefa Nations League in Clairefontaine, France November 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 23 — French international midfielder N’Golo Kante has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a new five-year contract, the Premier League club said today.

Kante, who joined Chelsea in 2016, helped the club win the title in his first season at Stamford Bridge and was rewarded for his consistent play by being named the player of the year by the Professional Footballers’ Association and Football Writers’ Association.

“I’m happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come,” the 27-year-old two-times Premier League winner said in a statement.

“Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time.”

Kante tasted his first Premier League title triumph with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season and also started all seven matches for France as they lifted the World Cup in Russia earlier this year. — Reuters