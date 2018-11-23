Plans submitted to restore traffic flow in Cameron Highlands

KUANTAN, Nov 23 — The Pahang state government, via the Public Works Department (JKR), has submitted two road-widening plans to the Works Ministry which it hopes will solve the severe traffic congestion in Cameron Highlands during holidays especially.

Pahang Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, said the first proposal involved a three-lane lane upgrade in Section 66.9 to 68.5, on Federal Route 59 (FT059), from Tapah to Cameron Highlands.

The proposal calls for the widening of the road where Kea Farm is, from Copthorne Hotel to S’Corner Central Market.

“The proposal was submitted to JKR HQ in July for evaluation and approval as a new project under the 11th Malaysia Plan to 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said in reply to a question from Chiong Yoke Kong (DAP-Tanah Rata) at the 14th State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Chiong wanted to know the short- and long-term steps being taken to address the traffic problem on his turf.

Wan Rosdy said the second plan involved closing less-used junctions and building new roads to other junctions on FT059 in Tanah Rata. This proposal was submitted to JKR HQ in early-October.

The measures for the short-term, he said, include getting the assistance of the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters to control traffic at peak hours with a zero tolerance approach, Road Transport Department (JPJ), Cameron Highlands District Council and RELA. — Bernama