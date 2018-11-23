Etika’s Santharuban is CMO of the year

Santharuban (right) posing with his trophy.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Etika Holdings’ (Etika) vice president of marketing, Santharuban Thurai Sundaram, won big at the inaugural Malaysian Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Awards recently when he bagged two trophies including the CMO Of the Year honour.

Of his win, Santharuban said, “I’m honoured to receive these awards and would like to dedicate this to my team. In marketing, we never work in silos and this award is not just one person’s effort.

“Rather, it represents the great collaboration of different parties, from our team to our partners and agencies, all of which have contributed to a single objective and goal.

“Together we work hard, play hard, conceptualise and create campaigns that scale new heights and push boundaries.”

“As a team, we are steadfast in our pursuit to achieve marketing excellence and aim to be a true game changer in the food and beverage industry. We understand the challenge of finding a unique voice that can attract consumer attention, which is why we try to be as innovative as we can and learn from our experimentation.

“This philosophy forms the foundation of our journey and as long as we remain proactive and willing to try new things, we will succeed.”

Etika Group markets and distributes world renowned brands such as Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Revive Isotonic, Gatorade, Lipton, Tropicana, MUG and Mountain Dew.

In addition to the CMO Of the Year award, Santharuban also clinched the Marketing Trailblazer gold award (food and beverage category), an award given to the marketer who takes risks and cuts through the clutter. Etika also saw Mark Karmen named as the Rising Marketing Star under the food and beverage category.

Organised by the Marketing magazine, a total of 30 awards were given out in recognition of the Malaysian marketing communications fraternity’s contributions, particularly in the field of customer engagement.

Held during the seventh annual Malaysian CMO conference, the awards ceremony was attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.