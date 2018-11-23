Babysitter’s husband charged with murdering 11-month-old baby Zara

A barber was today charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, with murdering 11-month-old baby, Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KAJANG, Nov 23 — A barber was today charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, with murdering 11-month-old baby, Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal or Zara, two weeks ago.

Hazmi Majid, 36, husband of the babysitter, nodded when the charge was read to him before magistrate Fadzilatul Isma Ahmad Refngah, indicating he understood the charge.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused.

The man, who is alleged to have physically and sexually abused the infant, was charged with causing her death, the offence allegedly committed at a unit in Sri Cempaka Apartment, Jalan 6/3, Seksyen 16, Bandar Baru Bangi, near here, between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Nov 7.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence.

The accused is expected to be charged again in the Sessions Court, here, next week under Section 377CA of the Penal Code on two counts of inserting an object into the baby’s private parts and anus.

His wife, who was the babysitter to Zara, was released on bond and will be a prosecution witness in the case.

The media had reported that the infant died after two days of being in critical condition at Serdang Hospital, Selangor, believed to be due to physical and sexual abuse by the babysitter’s husband.

The victim’s mother was earlier informed that the infant was sent to hospital by the couple who claimed that the child had choked on a piece of apple.

However, further medical examination on the infant found that she had tears on her hymen and anus, and the post-mortem report stated the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and skull.

The babysitter and her husband were then arrested to facilitate the investigation into the case. — Bernama