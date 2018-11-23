Fonterra ramps up dairy production in Malaysia

Dairy company Fonterra Brands (M) Sdn Bhd has increased production by 50 per cent through its RM20 million investment at Susumas plant. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Dairy company, Fonterra Brands (M) Sdn Bhd, has increased production by 50 per cent, driven by the growing demand for dairy nutrition in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, after a year from its RM20 million investment at Susumas plant.

Operations Director Mathieu Lostie said the Susumas plant, located in Subang Hi-Tech Industrial park, produced more than 200,000 packs of dairy products each day, across 100 different product types for Fonterra’s Anmum (Materna, Lacta, Essential), Anlene and Fernleaf brands.

“Our Susumas plant plays a key strategic role in Fonterra’s global consumer and food service business, and we export 40 per cent of our manufactured products to more than 10 markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, dairy consumption in Southeast Asia was expected to grow by three per cent every year until 2020, as consumers across the region become increasingly aware of the benefits of dairy nutrition.

“The trend is seen in Malaysia as well, where the dairy market value is worth approximately RM3.5 billion and consumer demand for dairy is also growing at three per cent,” he added. — Bernama