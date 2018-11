File picture shows Britain’s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 23 — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union will be voted down in parliament, her former Brexit minister said today, adding that alternative stopgap agreements could help provide a bridge in a no-deal scenario.

“We will I think inevitably see parliament vote this deal down, and then I think some of those other alternatives will need to come into play,” Raab told BBC radio. — Reuters