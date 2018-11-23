No rift between Anwar and Baru, says Sarawak PKR vice chairman

See dismissed rumours of a rift between Baru and Anwar. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 23 — There is no rift between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian, state PKR vice chairman See Chee How said today.

”Why is there a rift?” he asked reporters when queried if Anwar’s public scolding of Baru for skipping the recent party congress was indicative of their relationship.

See, who is also Batu Lintang assemblyman, said the party cannot prevent people from making all kinds of speculations regarding the relationship between the two leaders.

He dismissed suggestions on social media that Baru, who is also Works Minister, and his supporters would leave PKR to form a Sarawak-based party or join existing local parties in retaliation to the scolding.

“The party is not going to be divided,” he said, adding:”After the party polls, we will reconcile, get together and work together because we have more important things to think about, like the coming Sarawak state election.”

See said Baru is expected to retain his post as state PKR chief as he has the support of over 20 out of 29 branch chiefs.

He said the state leadership council will meet next month to vote on the state party chief.

He said a representative from the central leadership will oversee the voting process, if there are more than one candidate.

“Whoever gets the most support will be the state chief,” he explained, adding that unlike in states in the peninsula where the party president picks the state chiefs, Sarawak and Sabah have autonomy on who they want to be state party chiefs.

He said the practice of branch chiefs electing the state chief is nothing new for Sarawak and Sabah as it has been done over many terms.

Asked on speculations that Julau MP Larry Sng will replace Baru, See said “it will never happen.”

See also said he is not worried with the speculation being spread on social media because he knows that Baru will retain his position as state chief.