Goalkeeper Farizal ready for Malaysia's crunch match

Goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias (right) in action during a Super League match at Stadium Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV in Kota Baru.— Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Johor DT custodian Farizal Marlias sees Malaysia's match against Myanmar tomorrow to be like a final.

Farizal, could get his first start in the ongoing Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup tomorrow when they play at Bukit Jalil National Stadium at 8.45pm in their last Group A match.

Malaysia have wins over Cambodia (1-0) and Laos (3-1) to a loss against Vietnam (2-0) to sit in third place on six points — Myanmar and Vietnam jointly top the group on seven points. Only the top two qualify for the semifinals which will be played over two legs.

In all three matches thus far, head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has preferred to start with Malacca goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat better known as 'Apek. However at today's pre-match press conference at Bukit Jalil stadium it was Farizal who joined Cheng Hoe in the media room to answer questions fuelling speculation he could start tomorrow.

“It's crunch time, the boys are ready and so am I if called to play,” said the 32-year-old.

“It's going to be like a finals. I know the fans are excited and they'll come out in droves. We need to trust ourselves and have faith. It's not about any individual but a team effort.”

Malaysia dominated against Vietnam in Hanoi last week but lost 2-0 after some clinical finishing from the Vietnamese. In three matches Malaysia have scored four goals. Three from Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and one from Zaqhuan Adha Abdul Radzak.

Farizal was asked if he thought playing at home in a crunch tie give Malaysia a huge advantage over their rivals to which he said:

“No. The onus is on us to win hence the burden is a heavy one. In the end it's about how we adapt to that pressure.

“We've had a week to prepare and the boys are wary of picking up any injuries. There isn't a lot of difference between this match and the others we've played. We have to prepare the same way physically and more importantly mentally.

“When it comes down to it though we lost to Vietnam we played well and there was great commitment from everyone. I hope we carry this attitude into tomorrows game and we come out with the win.”