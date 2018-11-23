Turn pressure into motivation, says football coach Cheng Hoe

National football head coach Tan Cheng Hoe at Wisma FAM in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2017. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BUKIT JALIL, Nov 23 — Malaysia must win against Myanmar tomorrow if they're to reach the semifinals of the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup.

That's the predicament the national team are in after two wins and a loss in Group A, which is topped by Myanmar and Vietnam on seven points. Malaysia, in second place on six, will find the going tough as they've not scored against Myanmar in their last four meetings and last victory was a 2-0 friendly win in Kota Baru in 2011.

Myanmar held Vietnam to an unlikely goalless draw on Tuesday and need just a draw against Malaysia to top the group. Vietnam on the other hand are playing Cambodia at the same time tomorrow and are expected to win. Hence a draw for Malaysia will not suffice.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is may have felt hard done by when they lost 2-0 to Vietnam as tey had the majority of posession. Now they're set to play at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Cheng Hoe wants his charges to turn the pressure into a positive and channel the energy from the fans into their game.

“Were expecting a great atmosphere and I want us to turn this pressure into motivation for tomorrows game,” Cheng Hoe said during the pre-match press conference at Bukit Jalil Stadium today.

“We may have dominated proceedings against Vietnam but it's not like we can play defensively tomorrow. Were going to maintain the high tempo attacking play.

“Myanmar topping the group is no coincidence. The boys have to stay focused everytime as Myanmar are dangerous on the counter attack. I've noticed we tend to lapse in concentration at crucial times and this is something we must avoid.

“In the end we must play a cool, calm and calculated game. It's not going to be easy but I have faith in the boys,” added the 50-year-old.

Meanwhile Myanmar's head coach, Antoine Hey, knows the ideal result for Myanmar would be a 1-1 draw. The German also felt there is no home and away advantages when playing in a do-or-die match like this.

“It's good to have a packed stadium. It's makes for a better atmosphere and better game.

“This is a fantastic opportunity in the lives and careers of my players to do something special, create history for Myanmar.

“We are very excited and despite having fewer days than Malaysia to prepare, it's of no concern. Were really excited and we are also not planning to play a defensive game,” added the 48-year-old.

Myanmar have not lost to Malaysia in the AFF Cup in their last three meetings since Malaysia's 2-1 win in the 2005 third-place playoff in Singapore.

Kickoff is at 8.45pm at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.