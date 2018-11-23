Sabahans protest against ICERD

A group of protesters march in protest over ICERD, in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2018. In Kota Kinabalu a group gathered after Friday prayers at the state mosque for a similar protest November 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — About 150 people gathered after Friday prayers at the state mosque here today to protest the government’s plan to ratify the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Chants of “Bantah ICERD” (Protest ICERD), “Hidup Islam” (long live Islam) and “Lawan” (Fight) were heard, while a crowd of some 50 also gathered to watch.

Demonstrators said that ratifying the convention would threaten the privileges of native Sabahans.

The group fell short of the 700 people expected by Sabah Umno Youth. Also seen were the women’s and youth chapters of Umno, as well as other non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

