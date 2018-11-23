Bukit Aman to question Sarawak Report editor today, deputy IGP confirms

Clare Rewcastle-Brown speaks during the launch of ‘The Sarawak Report’ book in Petaling Jaya September 8, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Prominent editor Clare-Rewcastle Brown has been called for questioning by police at its federal headquarters in Bukit Aman here, believed related to a defamation suit filed by the Sultanah of Terengganu.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim confirmed the London-based editor of whistleblower website Sarawak Report has been told to turn up at 3pm today.

“We will meet Rewcastle to get her statement,” he told reporters here, without disclosing the reason for the questioning.

News portal Malaysiakini had earlier today quoted lawyer Americk Singh Sidhu who is representing Rewcastle-Brown saying she was being questioned by the police without a legal counsel being present.

“She would like to speak to the media afterwards, when she is done. It would be an opportune moment for them to see what she has to say,” Americk was quoted saying.

Lawyers for Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu had filed a suit against Rewcastle-Brown two months ago, accusing the Sarawak-born of libel in the latter’s book titled The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Exposé.

The passage in the book claims fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was on friendly terms with the Sultanah, whose support is described as being crucial in him obtaining the advisory position for the 1Malaysia Development Board.

MORE TO COME