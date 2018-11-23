Driver charged with murder after Serdang eatery hit-and-run

Wilsonresa Anak Dudom, 20, has been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Wong Sow Lin, 58, at 8.20pm on November 18.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The driver of a pick-up truck that crashed into a table at the open air area of a hawker centre in Serdang was charged with murder today.

The Star Online reported that Wilsonresa Anak Dudom, 20, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Wong Sow Lin, 58, on November 18 at 8.20pm.

The offence carries a mandatory death penalty.

Besides killing a woman, the incident at Taman Equine last Sunday also left three others injured.

The driver reportedly drove off after the collision and hit three other vehicles.