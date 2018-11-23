Pochettino hoping for Spurs stadium move by February

Screengrab from the Tottenham Hotspur official website www.tottenhamhotspur.com.

LONDON, Nov 23 — Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes the club's new stadium will be a massive boost for his team, even though they are likely to have to wait until at least February to play there.

The grand opening of the new 62,000-seater ground on the site of White Hart Lane was scheduled for the start of the season in August, but a series of delays mean it will be 2019 before the North London club take possession.

The club have secured Wembley until the end of the season as a contingency but Pochettino said they will be moving into the new ground as soon as possible.

“We are so excited, we cannot wait to move there,” he told reporters.

“We understand that it is a fantastic project for the future of the club that will be forever. To wait maybe one or two months more, we need to have patience.

“We are so disappointed because we expected to play in 2018 ... but that is not going to be possible and we need to wish and hope that in January or February we can move there and it will be a fantastic moment for everyone ...

“It will be a massive boost.”

Spurs, who are fourth in the league, meet third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow. — Reuters