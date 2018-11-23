Puma Suede sneakers get Barbie treatment in latest anniversary collab

Barbie and Puma have joined forces on a ‘Suede’ sneaker collab. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 23 — Barbie is joining in with the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Puma “Suede” sneaker. For the occasion, the brand’s iconic shoe gets revisited in the colours of the world’s most famous doll.

Ahead of her 60th birthday in March, Barbie has joined forces with Puma on a collaboration revisiting the iconic “Suede”, first released in 1968. The sportswear brand is launching a capsule collection in which the famous sneaker meets the world of the legendary doll and fashion icon.

The collection comprises two pairs of sneakers. The “Raspberry Pink” style is finished entirely in pink and features a white-and-pink ribbon printed with the Barbie logo tied in a bow at the heel. The “Black” pair comes with an all-black upper and a black-and-pink Barbie-logo satin ribbon.

Puma is completing this anniversary collection with ready-to-wear and accessories. The two pairs of sneakers are joined by a sporty crop top, a hoodie, a pair of leggings, a cap and a backpack. Women’s and kids’ sizes will be available.

The “Suede 50: Puma x Barbie” capsule lands online at www.puma.com and in selected Puma retailers from December 6. — AFP-Relaxnews