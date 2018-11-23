Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys to headline Lollapalooza in South America

Post Malone on the main stage at the Leeds Festival on August 25, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Lineups have been revealed for Lollapalooza’s South American festivals, with Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone and Sam Smith among the artists set to appear at all three events next March and April.

The festivals’ organisers have revealed the lineups for Argentina, Brazil and Chile, all three featuring most of the same headliners with slightly different billing.

Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone, Sam Smith and Tiësto are billed, in that order, for both Argentina and Chile. In Brazil, Arctic Monkeys are first on the list and the Brazilian supergroup Tribalistas takes top billing.

Other acts slated to appear at one or more festivals include the 1975, Steve Aoki, Macklemore, Interpol, Odesza, Greta Van Fleet, Years & Years, St Vincent, Rosalía and Troye Sivan, with some variations between venues.

Organisers shared all three lineups in a single post on Instagram.

Lollapalooza Argentina is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires March 29-31, the same weekend as Lollapalooza Chile in Santiago, while in Brazil, the festival will roll through Sao Paulo on April 5-7. — AFP-Relaxnews