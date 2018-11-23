Weezer confirms ‘The Black Album’, shares new single

Weezer is releasing ‘The Black Album’ in March. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Weezer has shared a new song called Zombie B**tards and confirmed that long-awaited LP The Black Album is on the way.

The track follows on from Can’t Knock the Hustle, which dropped last month and served as the first preview of the upcoming album.

The Black Album will be released on March 1, the band has revealed. Their 12th studio album, it has been teased by the band for years and will exclusively feature songs written on piano by frontman Rivers Cuomo.

The band is scheduled to head out on a North American tour with the Pixies immediately following the album’s release.

After that, they’ll head overseas in support of the album for a string of UK and European dates in late June and early July. General ticket sales for the UK and Europe shows launch on November 27 at 9am UK time. Find tour details at weezer.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews