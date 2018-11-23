Meek Mill drops two ‘Championships’ songs

In this file photo taken on June 24, 2018 Meek Mill performs onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Rapper Meek Mill has revealed two new tracks, Oodles O’ Noodles Babies and Uptown Vibes, from his highly anticipated upcoming album.

The latter track features US rapper Fabolous and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Both tracks will feature on the rapper’s LP Championships, which is due out November 30 and will be Meek Mill’s first full-length since his release from prison.

He released his most recent full-length album, Wins and Losses, in 2017, and the four-track EP Legends of Summer over the summer following his release. — AFP-Relaxnews