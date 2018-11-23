Quavo drops ‘How Bout That?’ video

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Quavo has shared a video for How Bout That off his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho.
In the playful, basketball-themed clip, the Migos rapper channels the 1996 movie Space Jam with a story of a team down on its luck when Quavo, acting as the team’s coach, shares a bottle of “Quavo’s Secret Stuff” and proceeds to lead the team to victory.
A press conference follows, and the clip ends as the team celebrate their win.
Quavo dropped his debut solo album on October 12, becoming the first Migos members to do so: Takeoff followed shortly after, and Offset is expected to drop an album by year-end. — AFP-Relaxnews