Quavo drops ‘How Bout That?’ video

Recording artists Quavo and Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honouring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Quavo has shared a video for How Bout That off his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho.

In the playful, basketball-themed clip, the Migos rapper channels the 1996 movie Space Jam with a story of a team down on its luck when Quavo, acting as the team’s coach, shares a bottle of “Quavo’s Secret Stuff” and proceeds to lead the team to victory.

A press conference follows, and the clip ends as the team celebrate their win.

Quavo dropped his debut solo album on October 12, becoming the first Migos members to do so: Takeoff followed shortly after, and Offset is expected to drop an album by year-end. — AFP-Relaxnews