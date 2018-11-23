Anwar: I want justice for all, but I love my race and religion (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The “New Malaysia” under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will not abandon Malays and Islam, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president said liberals have accused him of being “Malay and Islam” underneath his veneer, which he did not deny.

“I love this country. I want justice for all people in this country. But this cannot diminish my love for my race and culture and my confidence in the principles of Islam,” Anwar said in a lecture at Universiti Malaya here today that was broadcast on Facebook.

“I believe that this foundation is not rejected by the current government.”

