Post-Thanksgiving skin pampering treatments

Little Miss Miracle Creme de la Mer. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 23 — Overindulged this Thanksgiving? Make it up to your skin with these luxurious treatments.

Wander Beauty

Have all the festivities left you with bags under your eyes? Reduce the appearance of dark circles with these “Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks” from Wander Beauty, which come in a limited-edition rose gold version for extra style points. (https://www.wanderbeauty.com)

Summer Fridays

Cult brand Summer Fridays’ “Overtime Mask” has been doing the rounds on Instagram this year, with celebrities and influencers lapping up its vitamin-packed pumpkin and exfoliating apricot seed powder formula. The mask claims to slough away dead skin cells to leave the complexion looking radiant and restored.(https://summerfridays.com)

Sephora

Get your glow back with Sephora’s new “Supermask”, which claims to even out the skin tone and brighten dull complexions thanks to a formula containing remineralising pearl extract.(https://www.sephora.com)

Sand & Sky

Another mask you may have seen on social media is the Sand & Sky “Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask”, which contains Australian clay to draw out impurities from the skin and reduce the appearance of pores. The formula is packed with botanicals that also claim to tackle oiliness and blemishes. (https://www.sephora.com)

La Mer

The iconic “Crème de la Mer” moisturiser has been given a Mr Men and Little Miss-themed update for a limited time only. The paraben-free cream means business, however: It promises to soothe dry skin and restore its vibrancy, making it the ideal post-indulgence treat. (https://www.cremedelamer.com) — AFP-Relaxnews