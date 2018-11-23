The 1975 stages a street musical in ‘Sincerity is Scary’ video

A screengrab from The 1975’s ‘Sincerity Is Scary’ official video. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 23 — British band the 1975 revealed a video for their track Sincerity is Scary that finds the band’s frontman dancing in the streets.

The playful clip — whose earnestness ties in to the track’s title — features frontman Matt Healy performing choreographed dance numbers with strangers he encounters on a city street.

Along the way, he hands a rose to a woman watering flowers, offers a high five to an astronaut walking a dog and dances with a man in a dapper suit.

Healy recently described the video as “good bowl of soup levels wholesome” on Twitter.

Sincerity is Scary, which dropped in September, will feature on the band’s upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which is due to drop November 30 and also includes the songs TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME, Love it if We Made It and first single Give Yourself a Try. — AFP-Relaxnews