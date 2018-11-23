Three weeks’ jail for Australian who molested Scoot flight attendant

A Scoot airlines aircraft. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — A 34-year-old business class passenger on Scoot was sentenced to three weeks’ jail yesterday for molesting a cabin crew member on a flight from Sydney to Singapore on August 8.

Paranjape Niranjan Jayant, an Australian, first caressed the 25-year-old Singaporean woman’s hips.

He asked about her nationality and said she was beautiful.

During the eight-hour flight, Paranjape approached the flight attendant a few times to ask for her phone number, but she ignored him.

About an hour before landing, Paranjape emerged from the toilet and saw the victim standing with her back facing the toilet at the front galley.

He slid his hand up the victim’s buttocks and asked for her phone number again.

The woman — who cannot be named to protect her identity — immediately informed her supervisor, who was beside her, that Paranjape had touched her.

The supervisor stopped Paranjape and ordered him to return to his seat.

Two days later, the victim lodged a police report at Terminal 2 of Changi Airport.

Paranjape pleaded guilty to two charges of outrage of modesty yesterday, and had one charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, and/or caned for each of his offences. — TODAY