Rival PKR factions fight over Rantau by-election

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Rembau PKR division chief has opposed fielding Dr S. Streram, the previous candidate during the 14th general election, in the possible upcoming Rantau by-election because he is not a local.

Local daily The Star reported division chief R. Tanggam as saying that a majority of members, during a Wednesday meeting, agreed that a local and preferably a woman should be fielded instead in the Rantau state seat located in Rembau.

He said the top choice was Rembau PKR Wanita chief A. Bathmavathy, who is also Negri Sembilan PKR Wanita deputy chief and his wife.

On Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun’s view that Rembau PKR deputy chief Dr S. Streram, who had been fielded in the state seat in the 14th general election, was Negri Sembilan’s top choice, Tanggam said Aminuddin was free to air his views.

“In previous general elections the BN (Barisan Nasional) incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan always won because he was a local.

“Although Dr Streram won the deputy post in the recent party polls he may jeopardise our chances of winning as he is not a local,” he said, adding that Dr Streram had the least support from members compared to the other four proposed names.

However this has been disputed by Dr Streram, who reportedly said Tanggam sought the position either for himself or his wife Bathmavathy.

“I am not an outsider as I have worked tirelessly in Rantau these past three years. Although I am confident I will get the nod, I will leave it to the leadership to decide,” he was quoted saying.

Dr Streram was the Pakatan Harapan candidate in the 14th general election on May 9, but was disqualified when he was barred from entering the nomination centre since he did not have a valid Election Commission pass.

Incumbent Mohamad won the seat uncontested, but on November 16, his victory was ruled as null and void by the Special Election Court which ordered a by-election.