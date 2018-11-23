Meek Mill, Alessia Cara, Gucci Mane: Albums out before year-end

Alessia Cara's 'The Pains of Growing' is out November 30. — Picture courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — The year will soon draw to a close, but some of the year's most hotly anticipated albums are still to come. Read on to find a selection of the biggest 2018 albums yet to drop.

Rita Ora, Phoenix — November 23

This long-awaited album will come six years after the singer's debut LP and features 12 songs, including collaborations with Julia Michaels, Avicii and Rudimental. A deluxe version of the album includes 16 tracks in all, including the just-released Cashmere.

The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships — November 30

The British band's latest album includes previously released tracks Love It If We Made It, Sincerity is Scary and Give Yourself a Try, and they've got tour dates lined up across the UK, Europe and North America in support of its release.

Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing — November 30

Cara's sophomore album follows up 2015's Know It All, her major label debut, and will be her first since she was named Best New Artist at this year's Grammy Awards. Includes the previously released tracks Not Today, Growing Pains, A Little More and Trust My Lovely. Meek Mill's 'Championships' is out November 30. — Picture courtesy of Maybach Music/Atlantic Rec

Meek Mill, Championships — November 30

The rapper's new album will be his first full-length since getting out of prison. While few details are known about the LP, it is expected to include a collaboration with Cardi B.

Gucci Mane, Evil Genius — December 7

The rapper is following up his two 2017 albums with this new LP, which includes Wake Up In The Sky featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, Solitaire with the supergroup Glacier Boyz and I'm Not Goin' with Kevin Gates. Other featured artists include Quavo, 21 Savage and Lil Skies.

XXXTentacion, Skins — December 7

The late Florida rapper's estate is behind this posthumous release, whose first single, Bad!, was released earlier this month.

Offset, ??? — December 14

The last Migos member to release a solo album appears to have revealed the drop date of December 14 via Twitter. Little else is known about the LP.

Kanye West, Yandhi — ???

Will Kanye's twice-delayed album see the light of day by year-end? He has not revealed much about the content of his ninth studio album, although he shared a snippet of new music from Uganda back in October. — AFP-Relaxnews