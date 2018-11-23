Government not in a rush to ratify ICERD, says Parliament deputy speaker

Rashid said the issue of ICERD must be discussed in an open but rational manner. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

GOMBAK, Nov 23 — The government does not plan to hurriedly ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon said yesterday.

Rashid further clarified that the government intends to engage with all stakeholders before deciding on the matter.

“The voice of the people cannot be dismissed in formulating any laws. As the new government, we prefer to conduct town hall sessions and engage in a two-way communications with the people.

“We are not in a rush to decide on the matter and intend to get all the relevant information for the people,’’ he said at the ‘’Apakah perlunya ICERD untuk Malaysia?’’ forum hosted by Forum Telawi at the International Islamic University Malaysia here yesterday.

Rashid then said the issue of ICERD must be discussed in an open but rational manner.

Malay-Muslim groups have been protesting against the government’s plan to ratify the United Nations treaty that prohibits racial discrimination.