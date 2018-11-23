Canada government moves to end postal strike

Striking Canada Post workers form a picket outside a mail facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Nov 23 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government yesterday put forward legislation ordering striking postal workers back to work.

But the government still held out hope that the two sides would come to an agreement before the bill is passed and takes effect, likely today, a spokeswoman for employment minister Patty Hajdu told AFP.

“Negotiated agreements are always the best solution,” Hajdu told parliament as she unveiled the bill.

“We wouldn’t come down this road, however, we have exhausted every option.”

Earlier in the week the minister had lamented that more than a year of collective bargaining had produced only “limited progress”.

And on the eve of major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, Ottawa was facing pressure from online retailers to legislate an end to the walkout.

Canada Post delivers two-thirds of the nation’s online shopping and the last six weeks of the year are its busiest due to the holiday rush.

The rotating strike, now in its fifth week, has resulted in a delivery backlog of up to 30 days, with hundreds of trailers waiting to be unloaded outside sorting facilities, says Canada Post.

The union, however, has disputed the impact of the strike, saying it has caused far fewer delays in deliveries.

This is Canada’s third postal strike in two decades. In 1997 and 2011, the government legislated an end to both disruptions.

The union is claiming additional pay and an easing of workloads, citing an increase in on-the-job injuries from a jump in parcel shipments as e-commerce sales soar. — AFP