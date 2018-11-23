Angelina Jolie to guest edit BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme

US actress Angelina Jolie. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 23 — Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie has signed on to guest edit BBC Radio 4's Today show — one of the UK's flagship news and current affairs programmes.

As reported by Deadline, Jolie — who is also a UN Special Envoy and known for her humanitarian work, particularly with refugees — is expected to invite a series of guests, including refugees and survivors of conflict to discuss the global refugee crisis and solutions to violence against women in war zones.

Jolie is scheduled to serve as guest editor on December 28, and will join the ranks of other celebrities and well-known public figures who have previously guest edited the Radio 4 show, including Prince Harry and actress Carey Mulligan.

The full line-up for BBC's Christmas radio programming this year will include: Diana Rigg, Derek Jacobi and Natalie Dormer in an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology, while Iggy Pop, Cillian Murphy and Nadine Shah will present Christmas shows on 6Music. — AFP-Relaxnews