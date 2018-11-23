Trump says prepared for G20 meeting with China’s Xi

US President Donald Trump takes questions from the media after speaking via teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

MAR-LA-GO, Nov 23 — US President Donald Trump insisted yesterday he was “very prepared” for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week at the G20 summit in Argentina, and suggested a deal could be reached to end the trade war.

The president will meet Xi on the sidelines of the summit, which is taking place from November 30 to December 1 in Buenos Aires.

“I have been preparing for it all my life,” he told journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he gave a lengthy press conference after a Thanksgiving day telephone address to US troops deployed overseas.

“I know every ingredient, every stat. I know it better than everybody knows it. My gut is always right,” he said of his preparations.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade war since this summer, with the US imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese goods worth US$250 billion (RM1.04 trillion) per year. In retaliation, China imposed tariffs on US$110 billion of US goods.

Washington has threatened to toughen measures even further if the issue is not resolved before January.

“China wants to make a deal. If we can make a deal, we will,” Trump said.

He also hailed his “great relationship” with Xi.

“I like him a lot. I think he likes me. Probably likes me less now than he did before we did what we’re doing,” he quipped. — AFP