Fit-again midfield duo give Brighton boost for Leicester clash

Brighton manager Chris Hughton during a friendly match with FC Nantes at Brighton August 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRIGHTON, Nov 23 — Brighton & Hove Albion's midfield duo of Pascal Gross and Davy Propper have recovered from ankle issues and are in contention for tomorrow's Premier League clash against Leicester City, manager Chris Hughton said yesterday.

Gross last featured for Brighton in their 2-2 home draw with Fulham in September, missing the next eight league games due to injury but Hughton was pleased to note that the influential German was firing on all cylinders in training.

“Pascal and Davy are both back training. Pascal's a very fit lad. He's clear of the injury now and he is fit to start against Leicester and that's a decision I have to make,” Hughton told a news conference.

Dutchman Propper started Brighton's first eight games before injury forced him out of the side.

Brighton are 12th in the league table with 14 points after four wins, two draws and six defeats and Hughton stressed the need for his team to return to winning ways after losing to Cardiff City and Everton in their last two games.

“When you're at home there's more pressure to get results,” Hughton added.

“When you're playing against sides outside the top six, even more so. We're realistic about that and we know we'll have to play well this weekend.” — Reuters