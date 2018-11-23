Next McLaren supercar to debut Dec 8 (VIDEO)

McLaren teases next supercar. — Picture courtesy of McLaren

LONDON, Nov 23 — McLaren has released teasers of what we can safely assume is the convertible version of the McLaren 720S Spider, which is to be unveiled December 8 — who needs warm weather to ride a drop-top anyway?

From the single image and 13-second video that the company shared Wednesday of what looks to be a convertible derivative of the McLaren 720S Spider, we can see pretty much see the entire exterior and get a taste of the interior.

Despite the specs not being announced yet, we're reasonably confident that this car will have impressive power — it is a supercar, after all.

If the model is anything like its fixed-roof counterpart, the car may be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

From the short press release announcing the debut, we know that this car is the second one to be released under McLaren's Track25 business plan, a project to convert the company's entire lineup to hybrid models by 2025. McLaren is planning on releasing 18 new models to accomplish this; the Speedtail, revealed in late October, was the first, and this will be the second.

The car will be officially unveiled on December 8 at 20.10 GMT. — AFP-Relaxnews