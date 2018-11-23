Burnley's Tarkowski recovering after hernia operation

Burnley's James Tarkowski during training with the England squad at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent September 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

BURNLEY, Nov 23 — Burnley defender James Tarkowski is recovering well after having a hernia operation earlier this month but will miss Monday's Premier League match against Newcastle United, manager Sean Dyche said yesterday.

It is the second hernia operation this year for Tarkowski, who pulled out of England's standby list for the World Cup in Russia to seek treatment for the problem.

“I think there was a slight opening that can sometimes happen. So when they (doctors) got in there it wasn't anything too drastic and it was dealt with pretty simply. We're very hopeful on a quick return,” Dyche told a news conference.

“He's going nicely on the grass. He's not quite with us yet so Monday's probably going to come too early for him but he's making good progress.”

Dyche said Tarkowski's defensive colleague Ben Gibson had resumed full training following a second surgery for a similar condition but will miss Monday's match.

Midfielder Steven Defour, who returned to action in October from a lengthy injury layoff, is available after shaking off a knock to his knee in Burnley's goalless draw with Leicester City last time out.

“He had a bit of knock, a minor twist on it and we had to make a really quick decision to take him off. We did and it's paid us back and it's paid him back. He's trained this week, so we're pleased with that,” Dyche added.

Burnley are 15th in the standings with nine points while Newcastle are one place above them on goal difference. — Reuters