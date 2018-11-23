Pastry chef Dominique Ansel teaches the art of French pastry in online tutorials

Chef Dominique Ansel. — Picture courtesy of Vincent Ma

PARIS, Nov 23 — The French chef responsible for creating one of the world’s most famous contemporary pastries, the Cronut, is sharing his trade secrets in a series of online video tutorials.

Chef Dominique Ansel is the latest celebrity chef to join MasterClass, the educational online platform taught by all-star instructors.

In a series of 17 online video tutorials, Ansel teaches students “The Art of French Pastry” including how to make madeleines, pastry cream, jam, mini meringues, a biscuit base for chocolate cake, and ganache fillings for chocolate bonbons.

Ansel is the first pastry chef to join MasterClass, which already boasts a roster of top food and chef instructors like Gordon Ramsay, Thomas Keller and Alice Waters.

Based in New York City, Ansel shot to fame after creating the hybrid donut-croissant mash-up, the Cronut, which attracted snaking lines outside his New York City bakery and made him a household name.

Along with New York, he has bakeries in Tokyo, London and Los Angeles.

The class is US$90 (RM377.64). — AFP-Relaxnews