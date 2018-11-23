The Honor 10 Lite is a smaller Honor 8X

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21″ Full HD+ IPS display that pushes a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Honor 10 Lite is now official and it’s yet another affordable mid-range smartphone.

On paper, it looks very similar to the Honor 8X but it gets a smaller screen with a tiny notch.

Under the hood, it runs on a mid-range Kirin 710 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

If you need more storage, it also supports microSD card expansion on its hybrid dual-sim slot.

For imaging, it features a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual camera setup that comes with AI scene recognition. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 24MP f/2.0 front camera.

Since this is smaller than the Honor 8X, the Honor 10 Lite comes with a 3,400mAh battery and it also charges via microUSB.

A standard 5V2A charger is included and the device still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Out of the box, it runs on EMUI 9.0.1 that’s based on Android 9.

In China, the Honor 10 Lite is priced at 1,399CNY (about RM845) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and 1,699CNY (about RM1,025) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The top of the line Honor 10 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is going for 1,899CNY (about RM1,147). — SoyaCincau.com