Zoë Kravitz leads star-studded cast in dreamy Tiffany & Co campaign (VIDEO)

Zoe Kravitz stars in the holiday 2018 Tiffany & Co ‘Believe in Dreams’ campaign. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

NEW YORK, Nov 23 — Zoë Kravitz has landed a new role as a Tiffany & Co sales assistant — for the luxury label’s new holiday campaign.

The singer and actress has once again teamed up with the jewelry brand to front the latest festive edition of its Believe in Dreams campaign.

The playful video takes viewers behind the scenes of a Tiffany workshop manned by craftspeople and staff played by models Naomi Campbell, Xiao Wen Ju, Karen Elson and Maye Musk, among others, with a ‘madcap tea party’ ending the journey.

“At Tiffany, our artisans work to create magic and beauty in every piece,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer, Tiffany & Co in a statement.

“We created this film to bring their artistry to life and capture the spirit of a Tiffany holiday where anything is possible.”

A combination of iconic and new Tiffany & Co collections are showcased in the clip, including the Paper Flowers, HardWear, Return to Tiffany and Tiffany Keys ranges.

The brand is marking the launch of its new campaign by opening an actual workshop featuring jewelers, stone setters and engravers at its New york flagship boutique, which will remain open through January 1, 2019.

This is not the first time Kravitz and Tiffany & Co have joined forces — the star previously appeared in the house’s Fall 2017 campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews