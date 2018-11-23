UK wine retailer stockpiles bottles ready for no-deal Brexit

A UK retailer is stockpiling wine in case of a no-deal Brexit. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 23 — British retailer Majestic Wine yesterday revealed plans to stockpile wine worth up to £8 million (RM43.22 million) over fears the country could leave the European Union without a deal.

The High Street wine merchant said it would import extra bottles worth between £5 million and £8 million before March 29, 2019, when Britain will leave the EU.

“We were planning for tough times and we’re investing through tough times,” said Majestic boss Rowan Gormley as the company announced its half-year results.

Around 55 per cent of the wine consumed in Britain is imported from the EU.

Leading food manufacturer Premier Foods revealed last week it will start stockpiling ingredients in case of disruption at the borders should Britain leave without a formal deal.

Catering giant Compass said earlier this week it would stockpile ingredients if Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, which faces a daunting task in receiving parliamentary approval, looked set for failure. — AFP-Relaxnews