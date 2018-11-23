Vin Diesel joined by Jay Chou, Zoe Zhang for 'xXx 4'

Taiwanese actor Jay Chou — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — After 2017 Vin Diesel action movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage recruited a portion of its cast from from China and Thailand, international themes continue with Taiwanese pop star and actor Jay Chou and China's frequent Jackie Chan collaborator Zoe Zhang joining xXx 4.

A fourth film in the stunt-action, spy thriller franchise xXx is on its way, with the first two new hires announced by the Huang Brothers' US-based H Collective.

Mandopop star Jay Chou and Jackie Chan collaborator Zoe Zhang are in the frame for xXx 4, which is to begin filming in 2019.

Chou, a four-time World Music Award winner, made his feature film acting debut in 2005 racetrack action movie Initial D, and he is to return to the franchise for eventual sequel Initial D 2.

He made his Hollywood debut in 2011 superhero action comedy The Green Hornet as the sidekick to Seth Rogen's title character and was part of the illusionist heist crew in 2016's Now You See Me 2.

Zhang, a former national-grade Taekwondo athlete, broke through with a part in Jackie Chan's 2012 action movie CZ12, following up in the martial art legend's Police Story 2013, Skiptrace and Railroad Tigers, among other projects.

Core cast members of the xXx franchise are expected to return.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage made US$346 million (RM1.45 billion) worldwide, some US$164m of which came from Chinese audiences, making it the movie's highest-earning territory. — AFP-Relaxnews