OPPO R17 Pro arrives in Malaysia with a RM2,699 price tag

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The OPPO R17 Pro has finally launched in Malaysia.

This is their latest premium smartphone that comes with a triple camera setup and a glass back that has a shimmering gradient effect.

The R17 Pro comes with a 6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a small waterdrop notch. This is also the first smartphone to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 which is developed to better withstand consecutive drops.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 710 processor that’s mated to 8GB of RAM. Onboard, it offers 128GB of storage which isn’t expandable.

The OPPO R17 Pro features a vertically mounted triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP camera with variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, a 20MP f/2.6 secondary shooter and a third sensor with 3D depth sensing. The main camera is assisted with optical image stabilisation and there’s also an ultra night mode for long exposure shots in low light. Upfront it features a 25MP front camera for selfies.



For faster unlocking, the R17 Pro has both face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Juicing up the device is a 3,700mAh battery which supports OPPO’s Super VOOC Flash charger via USB-C. According to OPPO, the new 50W charger can push 40 per cent charge in just 10 minutes. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OPPO R17 Pro is officially priced at RM2,699 in Malaysia and it’s available in Radiant Mist and Emerald Green. You can pre-order starting 23 November 2018 and the first sale is taking place on 1st December. Apart from OPPO authorised retail outlets and official online store, you can also pre-order online via Shopee, Lazada and 11street. Pre-orders are also available at senQ and SenHeng.



The OPPO R17 Pro is also available on Celcom EasyPhone contract from RM111/month. On top of that, OPPO is also giving away a free Olike Neo Smart band worth RM389 with every pre-order while stocks last. — SoyaCincau.com