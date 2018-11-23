Kylie Jenner is fashion’s most influential celebrity of 2018

Kylie Jenner visits Houston Ulta Beauty to promote the exclusive launch of Kylie Cosmetics with the beauty retailer, starting this month on November 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. — Rick KernGetty Images for Ulta BeautyAFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — With each of her outfits dissected on the web — usually to become fashion must-haves in a matter of hours — Kylie Jenner is without a doubt the queen of 2018’s fashion influencers.

The star tops the list of the year’s most influential celebrities in fashion drawn up as part of the search platform Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2018.

To crown this year’s queen, Lyst monitored the spikes in demand and social media mentions generated by 50 global superstar celebrities in 2018 by looking at search and sales response to some of their most talked-about outfits.

The verdict puts Kylie Jenner at the top of the list as the most influential star of the fashion world. The 21-year-old, who already has her own cosmetics brand, boasts some 119 million followers on Instagramme and almost 26 million on Twitter, which goes some way to explain the scope of the young woman’s influence.

In fact, Lyst reports that last summer, when Kylie Jenner wore a pink mini-dress to her birthday party, searches for “pink dresses” increased 107 per cent in the following 48 hours.

Kim Kardashian — another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — comes in second place. That’s perhaps no wonder, given her talent for making even the most unglamorous of fashion items, like bike shorts, look cool and stylish.

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, comes in third place, followed by Cardi B, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Chiara Ferragni, Blake Lively, Rihanna and Ariana Grande.

For its 2018 retrospective, the fashion search platform Lyst compiled and analyzed some 100 million searches, encompassing query keywords, page views, sales data and social media mentions. — AFP-Relaxnews