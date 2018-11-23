Sarawak CM says working with Shell on new revenue sources

Abang Johari said the exploration of new sources of revenue will also include the eco-tourism sector. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 23 — Sarawak is working with Shell to explore and empower new sources of revenue from the state’s forest sector.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the collaboration involved the forest sector such as carbon trading.

He said the exploration of new sources of revenue will also include the eco-tourism sector.

“For this purpose, various initiatives have been taken, for example empowering sustainable forest management practices and forest and wildlife conservation programmes.

“The local community is urged to participate in activities related to ecotourism, for example providing tour guide services, homestay accommodation, local food preparations, cultural performances and so on,” said Abang Johari, who is also the Urban Development and Natural Resources Minister, at the opening of the Non-Timber Forest Products Carnival at the Kuching Waterfront here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read out by his deputy Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government had gazetted 803,042.40 hectares of land as permanent forest estates and fully protected areas. — Bernama