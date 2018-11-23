Phuket launches foam and plastic clean-up campaign

The province of Phuket is also home to the country’s biggest island and miles of sun-soaked beaches. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, Nov 23 — One of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, the province of Phuket, has declared it their mission to go Styrofoam and plastic-free as of next year.

Earlier this month, key private and public sector stakeholders including members of the hotel and tourism industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote a sustainability campaign called “No Foam, No Plastic.”

Located in Southern Thailand, the province of Phuket is also home to the country’s biggest island and miles of sun-soaked beaches.

Beginning Feb. 14, 2019, the public awareness campaign will encourage consumers, local shops and retailers to stop using environmentally damaging foam containers and find alternatives to plastic packaging.

Come fall, the campaign will also ask the public to move to paper or eco-friendly bags and straws.

Cities and countries around the world have moved to ban excess plastic waste, notably single-use straws, in an attempt to clean up the planet’s oceans and landfills.

Paris, Seattle, Vancouver, Taiwan, Costa Rica and the UK are just some of the places around the world that have moved to ban straws and other single-use plastic items. — AFP-Relaxnews