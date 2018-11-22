Four states yet to gazette control on proselytisation of Muslims

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Four states have yet to gazette the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religion to Muslims Enactment, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the states are Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories.

“Based on the Federal Constitution, other religious doctrines and beliefs are prohibited from being propagated to Muslims.

“This is in line with Article 11 (4) of the Federal Constitution, so I have to adhere to what is stipulated in the provision,” he said this in his reply to a question from Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjung Karang) when winding up the debate at the policy stage on the 2019 Budget for his ministry in the House.

Noh wanted to know the states that had yet to gazette the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religion to Muslims Enactment.

Mujahid, when replying to a question by Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) who was seeking a clarification on Shiahism in Malaysia, said that based on the Federal Constitution all Shiah teachings were banned as the Muslims in this country practised Sunnah Wal Jamaah (Sunni) teachings.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues Monday. — Bernama